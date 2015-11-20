Edwardsville area senior citizens can experience a perfect night out with a program hosted by the Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Department. Seniors (55 and older) are invited to join a trip to the Fabulous Fox Theatre to see “The Newsies”!

“They delivered the papers, until they made the headlines. Direct from Broadway comes NEWSIES, the smash-hit, crowd-pleasing new musical from Disney. Winner of the 2012 Tony Awards® for Best Score and Best Choreography, NEWSIES has audiences and critics alike calling it “a musical worth singing about,” The New York Times.

Filled with one heart-pounding number after another, it’s a high-energy explosion of song and dance you just don’t want to miss. Based on true events, NEWSIES tells the captivating story of a band of underdogs who become unlikely heroes when they stand up to the most powerful men in New York. It’s a rousing tale about fighting for what’s right…and staying true to who you are.” (www.fabulousfox.com)

This trip departs from the Eden Church Parking Lot (next door to the Main St. Community Center, 1003 N. Main St., Edwardsville) at 9:15 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 28, and will return at approximately 4:15 p.m. Cost per participant is $80 and covers transportation, buffet style lunch at Lombardo’s Trattoria, and 1 ticket to “The Newsies”. Reservations are requested by Wednesday, Dec. 9. No refunds will be issued after this date.

There is still room for the Feb. 11 trip where those going will be taking a tour of The Hill in St. Louis, This trip is $55 and includes ravioli making demonstration, tour of the Bocce Ball Club, St. Ambrose Church, and lunch at Favazza’s. We still have room for Coffee and a Movie on Feb. 5 for "Seven Brides for Seven Brother." Tickets are $5 in advance and $7 at door and include the movie, pastries, coffee, soda, and popcorn.

Call the Parks Office today to reserve your seat and either of these trips or to request additional information, 618-692-7538. Checks can be made payable to Edwardsville Parks Department, 118 Hillsboro Ave. Edwardsville, IL 62025. Please write “E.S.C.A.P.E.” on the envelope.

