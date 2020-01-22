EDWARDSVILLE - Luke Odom is recognized as being one of the top wrestlers in both the St. Louis area and the state of Illinois and is among the favorites to win an IHSA individual state championship next month in Champaign-Urbana.

And now, Luke Odom has been named the male Athlete of the Month for Edwardsville High School for January 2020.

Odom, a senior who wrestles for head coach Jon Wagner, had built up a very impressive resume. He's qualified for the IHSA Class 3A individual tournament three times, as well as making the final in his weight class at the prestigious Cheesehead Tournament in Kaukauna, Wisc., located just outside of Green Bay and about 100 miles north of Milwaukee. Odom has won two Cheesehead titles and has also won twice in the Dvorak tournament.

"I have been wrestling since I was five-years-old," Odom said. "I enjoy wrestling because it is the hardest sport there is, and it teaches you a lot about being humble, hard-working and fighting through adversity."

Odom thanked his parents, coaches, and friends for their support over the years.

"I would like to thank my parents, coaches, teammates, family, and friends for all they do for me to help me be the best I can be," Odom said, "not only in wrestling but in my everyday life."

Odom has learned much as a wrestler and feels the sport has helped teach him about how to handle life itself.

"Wrestling in high school has taught me a lot about how to handle things," Odom said, "when things get tough and don't always go your way, but also how to be humble when everything goes right, and life is good. Learning how to go through adversity and learning time management skills, trying to balance school and wrestling, are skills that will benefit me for the rest of my life."

Odom recently signed a letter of intent to attend the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana and be a part of the Fighting Illini's wrestling team. He's currently undecided on a major but is leaning towards sports management.

Odom also enjoys fishing, longboarding, drawing and hanging with his friends in his spare time. He's received the Scholar-Athlete award at Edwardsville High every year since his freshman year, and currently isn't involved in other sports, but has played baseball, football, and soccer when he was younger.

