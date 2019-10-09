WOOD RIVER - Jillian Renee Barber, a senior volleyball player, is October Female Athlete of the Month for East Alton Wood River High School.

Barber's coach is Patricia Scott. Barber has been playing volleyball for seven years, and she loves it because she gets to play with her teammates. She loves being able to work hard with her team while also making great friendships that have lasted throughout her high school career and will continue after high school.

“I want to say thank you to my parents for continuing to help me succeed. Along with taking me to my many practices and coming to all of my games over the years, they motivate me to try my best in every sport and work hard to achieve my goals," Barber said.

Barber was MVP her sophomore year along with making Prairie State First Team Conference for volleyball.

“My involvement in sports over the course of my high school career has definitely shaped me into the person I am today. Playing sports has given me the drive to work hard in everything I do, along with being able to work well with others and adapt well to new situations in life.”

She enjoys playing club volleyball and she had a great experience working at the Medicine Shoppe in Wood River over the summer.

Barber is considering playing volleyball in college, but she has not yet decided which college she will be attending. She plans on getting her doctorate of pharmacy and pursuing a career in that field. She is also tied for first in her class.

Barber also participates in track & field and she runs middle distance and does triple jump.

Riverbender.com's Athlete of the Month Program is made possible by the generosity of our sponsors and the cooperation of our area high schools.

