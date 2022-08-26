ALTON - Marquette Catholic senior Hanna Marshall is a two-sport athlete for the Explorers who just wants to have as much fun as possible in her final year of high school.

This fall she's playing volleyball and come spring she plays soccer. She has played both sports at Marquette for all four years now.

She mentioned that fall is her favorite season, but soccer will always be her preferred sport.

Last season, her volleyball team recorded a 24-9-2 record. Unfortunately, they bowed out in the first round of the postseason, something Hannah does not want to do again.

"I want to go further than just regionals. I want to have a good season with the team," she said.

The Explorers went out in the Regional Semifinals against No. 8-seeded Litchfield. It was quite the upset to end their season.

Hanna and the team are using that as motivation to capture just their second Regional Championship in program history.

The photo of Hanna above was taken at Marquette's 1st Annual 'Blue and White Volleyball Night'. All three teams were introduced and then the teams scrimmaged.

"It was good seeing everyone in the stands. It was a good environment to be in," Hannah said after the event.

She is currently seeing some playing time on the court as the Explorers wrap up the Roxana Tournament tomorrow (August 27), a tournament which they've never won before but went 3-0 in the group stage this year.

But out on the field, Hanna is a staple on Marquette's soccer team.

They also had a successful season last year. They ended the season with a 15-7-3 record, but more importantly a Regional Championship.

Hanna's freshman soccer season was canceled due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, so she really didn't get started until her sophomore year. At that time she was the backup goalie and only played in four games.

Last season was the year she became the team's starting goalie where she played in all 25 games logging 1900 minutes. She picked up an impressive 10 shutouts.

It's safe to say that Hanna will be back in the net this year as the team tries for back-to-back Regional Championships. But first, she has some unfinished business with the volleyball team.

