GRANITE CITY - Emma VanBuskirk, a senior tennis player, is the October Female Athlete of the Month for Granite City High School.

VanBuskirk's coach is Linda Ames, and she has been playing tennis all four years of high school.

"I think learning how to play an individual sport over the past four years is a big part of how I play tennis today. During my freshman year I was hard on myself and every year I played I improved and had a better understanding of how the game was played and that tennis is a very mental game. You have to think about every point being played and not just going through the motions of them and Coach Ames did such a good job teaching me that."

“I would like to thank my parents Bill and Angie VanBuskirk for being supportive in any sport I play and for always being at my games and matches cheering me on and my little sister Lucy for also being there and that I will be there cheering her on for whatever she decides to do.

She will be attending McKendree University to continue her soccer career. She will major in special education.

She is a part of the National Honors Society, Secondary Honors, and Saturday Scholars. She plays soccer for Granite City and her position is defensive wing-back.

She wants to thank her grandpa John VanBuskirk for helping her and teaching her everything she needed to know about tennis.

