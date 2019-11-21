GRANITE CITY - Emma Cox, a senior swimmer, is the November Female Athlete of the Month for Granite City High School.

Cox's coach is Linda Ames, Derek Shipp, and she has been swimming for 12 years.

“I would like to thank my swim coaches throughout the years Morgan Dodge, Derek Shipp, Jim Haliburton, and Linda Ames. I would also like to thank my grandparents for being my biggest fans. I'd like to thank my wonderful Mom for supporting me every step of the way."

Some of her major accomplishments was playing third in the 200 yards free and 100-yard backstroke at the IHSA sectional and took 6th place in the 400 free relays.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

She will be attending Eastern Illinois University and will swim there. Her major will be Secondary Education with an emphasis in Biological Science.

She is a secondary honors student on the honor roll and was awarded a personal choice award last year, and was selected to perform at the ILMEA concert last year.

Cox plays the clarinet in the Marching Band.

A fun fact is she started swimming before she could walk.

Riverbender.com's Athlete of the Month Program is made possible by the generosity of our sponsors and the cooperation of our area high schools. This is a great accomplishment and one to be very proud of. Please join us in congratulating this young athlete. We at Riverbender.com wish you continued success in your future!

More like this: