ALTON – Senior Soccer Player Noah Michael McClintock is the November Male Athlete of the Month for Marquette Catholic High School.

"I’d like to thank my parents and grandparents for always going to games and supporting me throughout the years. Also, Tim Gould and all my previous coaches, especially Matt Batchelor and Jeff Evans."

He is coached by Tim Gould and a major accomplishment was his team finishing second at state. A game-winning goal in the super-sectional game. He also had a game-winning pk in the state semi-final game. Noah was all-sectional and 2 goals 2 assists in regionals. He had 7 goals 3 assists through October.

Noah has been playing since he was five years old and his favorite part is the many friends he has made along the way.

"My involvement in sports has helped me become a better leader and has taught me that hard work and determination pays off," he said. "I hope to play club soccer in college but I’m undecided where I’ll go and he is not sure on my major."

He also runs track for Marquette Catholic.

