WOOD RIVER - Ethan Moore, a senior soccer player, is the September Male Athlete of the Month for East Alton Wood River High School.

Moore's coach is Mike Lawson. Moore has played soccer since his childhood. He likes soccer because of the team concept with the sport.

"I would like to thank my coach because he supports me to the fullest and the same with my parents," Moore said.

His accomplishments and qualities that have led to this award are "working hard, scoring goals," he said.

“It has made me stronger and has a better output on life," he added about his long soccer career.

Moore plans on playing soccer in college but he is unsure of where at this moment. He is also unsure of what area he will major in college. Moore is a multi-sport athlete and also plays club soccer and runs track for East Alton-Wood River.



