EDWARDSVILLE – Cooper Nolan, a senior soccer player, is the October Male Athlete of the Month for Edwardsville High School.

Nolan's coach is Mark Heiderscheid. Nolan has been playing soccer since he was 7 years old. He said he loves the sport because of the competitive environment and being able to play with his friends.

"I would like to thank my parents for supporting me and grandparents for always being at my games. I also would like to thank my coaches (Coach Heidersheid and Coach Champman) for helping me succeed as a soccer player and making me a better person."

"I helped lead Edwardsville to an 11-game winning streak, with the help of my teammates. During this stretch, I scored 14 goals." Nolan said.

Nolan said he would like to further his soccer career. He has not yet decided where he plans to attend college. He plans to study computer science.

"Soccer has helped me to build character and given me the ability to work with anyone as a part of a team."

His classroom accomplishments are maintaining honor roll throughout his high school education.

Nolan said he would also like to thank Dr. Cramsey, Dr. Schlueter and Alex Fox for the continued support of the soccer program at EHS.

