ALTON – Senior Services Plus in Alton starts its Fish Fry Fridays starting Ash Wednesday, Feb. 26, then continuing Friday, Feb. 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and every Friday until Easter.

Article continues after sponsor message

A fried white fish sandwich with handbreaded fillet, lettuce and tomato on hoagie roll with tartar sauce is $4.99. A baked white fish platter is $6.99. This comes with two hush puppies, 4-ounce baked mac and cheese, two slices of rye, wheat or white bread, 4 ounces of house-made health slaw, tartar sauce or cocktail sauce.

For more info, contact (618) 465-3298 or visit 2603 N. Rodgers Ave. starting Feb. 26.

More like this: