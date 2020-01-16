ALTON - Senior Services Plus Wellness Center in Alton is having its first anniversary celebration!

To commemorate the center turning one, we would like to invite the community to come and see why over 900 new people have joined our health and wellness family in 2019! Celebrate with us from 2:00pm to 6:00pm February 4th.

Take a tour, jump into free fitness classes, enjoy some light refreshments and meet the wellness team. All new attendees will be entered into a drawing for a free personal training package! With over $300,000 dollars in continuous improvements made, there has never been a better time to get started living your best life at SSP Wellness! For more information, call 618-465-3298 ext. 109 or email jshaw@seniorservicesplus.org

