Senior Services Plus To Host Fundraiser Pickleball Tournament .

ALTON - Senior Services Plus (SSP) is hosting a Pickleball Tournament fundraiser for the United Way of Greater St. Louis on Saturday, September 10th, 2022 at their wellness center located at 2603 N Rodgers Drive in Alton.

Article continues after sponsor message

SSP is excited to partner with EmpowerMe Wellness to host a Pickleball Tournament on Saturday, September 10th, 2022. All proceeds will be donated to the United Way of Greater St. Louis. Players must be 55 or older and will register in teams of two. There will be two divisions, open doubles and mixed doubles, and registration is $50 per team. Register by 8/30 to get a free t-shirt. The tournament will be double elimination with each team guaranteed at least two games. Prizes will be awarded to the winning team in each division. Games will be played on one outdoor court and one indoor court. This event is open to the community.

Please register by calling the Senior Services Plus Wellness Center at 618-465-3298 x 109.

For event inquiries, please contact the SSP Wellness Center by phone at 618-465-3298 x 109.

More like this: