ALTON - Senior Services Plus, Inc. (SSP), located at 2603 N. Rodgers Avenue in Alton, will host an informational presentation, “Wills & Powers of Attorney Paperwork,” on Friday, October 24th, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM. Chelsea Jakob, Senior Paralegal with Land of Lincoln Legal Aid, will be speaking at this event, aimed to help you safeguard your future by outlining your wishes for your estate and ensuring trusted individuals can make decisions on your behalf if you are unable.

This event will take place in the School House Grill inside Senior Services Plus. Doors will open at 11 AM and speakers will begin at noon. The event is free, open to the public, and lunch will be provided thanks to sponsor AARP Illinois. Registration is required, and space is limited. To reserve your seat, call 618-465-3298 ext. 123 or visit https://events.aarp.org/SSPWillPOA

About Senior Services Plus
Senior Services Plus, Inc. is a 501(c) not-for-profit organization established to help enrich the lives of older adults through programs and services that encourage independent living and wellness. Senior Services Plus, Inc. has been providing services for older adults since 1973. Our mission is to provide opportunities and resources to individuals as they age, with a vision to see everyone aging successfully.

