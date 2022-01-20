ALTON - Senior Service Plus is partnering with the State of Illinois for a free vaccine clinic from noon to 4 p.m. on Friday, February 11, 2022, at the Senior Service Plus location at 2603 N. Rodgers Ave., in Alton.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be used and it is authorized and recommended for persons 12 years of age and older.

To sign up, schedule your appointment at:

https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/oooyn/1235405/