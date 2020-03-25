For 47 years SSP has offered opportunities and resources to people as they age with a focus on those seniors who are most vulnerable due to their socioeconomic and health status. SSP like many not for profits are being challenged in these truly historic times of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our Homemaker and Meals On Wheels programs have been identified as essential services by the Governor and we are now delivering Meals on Wheels to over 1,000 seniors, this is an increase of 250 meals in a two week period. Our Home Care Aide Program is continuing to provide in home care for seniors and have increased their hours. The Homemaker program has grown because seniors are getting more hours on their individual plans of care and we are hiring more Home Care Aides including family members who are classified as a preferred care giver caring for a parent or relative.

It is critical that we continue to practice safe practices when providing services but also continue to keep in contact with seniors who are isolated in their homes and their only contact maybe their television. Social Isolation is always a concern but in todays world it can have devastating impact on an elderly person who is isolated and has no contact with a neighbor or family member because everyone is sheltering in place. The Meals On Wheels driver delivering a meal or Home Care Aide may be the only person that the senior is seeing throughout the week and even if they are standing six feet apart that contact has a tremendous impact.

Currently SSP is providing I & A and Ombudsman services telephonically and the School House Grill is doing curbside pick-up only. This is offered Monday-Friday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Please call 465-3298 ext. 101 to place your order in advance.

Article continues after sponsor message

SSP like many not for profits is here for the community and we are blessed to have a truly outstanding staff who continue to rise to the occasion. If you have questions regarding services please call 465-3298.

Thank you,

Jonathan Becker, CEO

More like this: