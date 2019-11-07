Alton, IL – Senior Services Plus, Inc. was named an Ameren Illinois Energy Innovator Award winner at a special event held recently in Springfield. In its second year, the Energy Innovators competition recognizes organizations for their outstanding achievements in energy efficiency.

Senior Services Plus, Inc. was named the Energy Innovator Award Community Benefit 2nd place winner. The organization/company received a $1,500 award to continue its efficiency efforts.

“Senior Services Plus, Inc. is honored and grateful to receive this honor. Our partnership with Ameren Illinois has been a great benefit to our organization, clients and the communities we serve.”

"This year's Energy Innovator Award recipients have demonstrated a commitment to environmental stewardship that is impressive and undeniable," said Richard J. Mark, Chairman and President of Ameren Illinois. "From implementing equipment upgrades and new technology to educating their employees and customers about the benefits of energy efficiency, these organizations have bettered the communities in which we all live and work."

To be considered for an Energy Innovator award, projects or programs had to take place between June 1, 2018, and May 31, 2019.

Organizations were eligible to receive an award in one of three categories:

Energy Savings Projects – Energy efficiency projects that generated significant cost savings by reducing energy usage.

– Energy efficiency projects that generated significant cost savings by reducing energy usage. New Technology Projects – Energy efficiency projects that utilized new or innovative technology.

– Energy efficiency projects that utilized new or innovative technology. Community Benefit – Projects or programs that increased energy efficiency engagement in underserved communities, created jobs or training opportunities in the energy efficiency industry or helped to expand or launch new energy efficiency businesses.

The top organization in each category received $5,000; second and third place winners received $1,500 and $500, respectively. The funds are to be utilized for the implementation of an energy efficiency project.

