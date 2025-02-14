ALTON - The Wellness Center at Senior Services Plus, located at 2603 N. Rodgers Ave. in Alton, IL, is excited to host a free wellness workshop focused on healthy living for older adults.

The "Healthy Living for Older Adults" workshop will take place on Friday, February 28, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Guest speaker Dr. Sumit Tiwari, a cardiologist with SIHF Healthcare, will share expert tips on maintaining a healthy lifestyle, managing cholesterol, engaging in safe and effective exercises, and adopting heart-friendly dietary habits.

This free workshop will be held in the Wellness Center’s classroom and is open to the public—no Wellness Center membership is required to attend. No RSVP is necessary. Light refreshments will be provided. For more information, call 618-465-3298, ext. 109.

About Senior Services Plus, Inc.

Senior Services Plus, Inc. is a 501(c) not-for-profit organization established to enrich the lives of older adults through programs and services, for everyone aging successfully. Senior Services Plus, Inc. has been providing services for older adults since 1973. Our mission is: To provide opportunities and resources to individuals as they age.

