ALTON - Senior Services Plus, Inc. (SSP) and their dedicated Ombudsman Program will host a panel discussion on Elder Abuse Prevention, Tuesday, April 8, 2025, from 12-1 p.m. in SSP’s School House Grill located at 2603 N. Rodgers Ave. in Alton, Ill.

Speakers include Tracie Ramel-Smith with Illinois Long-Term Ombudsman Program, Scott Spencer with Adult Protective Services, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, and the Madison County Assistant State’s Attorney Office. A free lunch is provided and is sponsored by SSP’s Illinois Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program.

This panel discussion is designed for not only older adults but also their family members and caregivers. Elder abuse can manifest in many ways, each carrying the potential for serious physical, emotional, or financial harm. Victims often feel too embarrassed or fearful to speak out and may be unsure of how to begin the reporting process.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Recent studies have shown that 1 in 5 older adults have experienced some form of elder abuse,” says Ombudsman Tracie Ramel-Smith. “Everyone can play a role in preventing elder abuse by recognizing the signs and knowing how to report it.”

During this presentation, the speakers will cover what older adults should consider when choosing a long-term care facility, how and why it is important for family members to remain active in the lives of their older adult family members, and who to report elder abuse or neglect to.

This presentation is free and open to the public, but space is limited. Doors for the event will open at 11 a.m., lunch will be served at 11:45 a.m., and speakers will begin at 12 p.m. To RSVP for this event, call 618-465-3298 ext. 123.

About Senior Services Plus, Inc.

Senior Services Plus, Inc. is a 501(c) not-for-profit organization established to enrich the lives of older adults through programs and services, for everyone aging successfully. Senior Services Plus, Inc. has been providing services for older adults since 1973. Our mission is: To provide opportunities and resources to individuals as they age.

More like this: