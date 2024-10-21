ALTON - Join Senior Services Plus (SSP) in fundraising for United Way of Greater St. Louis by participating in a 50/50 raffle! Participants can win 50% of the total ticket sales, and the other half will benefit United Way. The winner will be drawn on Halloween, Oct. 31, 2024 and announced live on Facebook. The winner does not need to be present to win, Senior Services Plus will be in contact with the winner following the drawing.

Raffle tickets are available for purchase online at SSP United Way Fundraisers (seniorservicesplus.org) or visit the front desk at Senior Services Plus. Tickets are $5 each and will be on sale through October 30th, 2024. Individuals must be 18 years or older to play.

Article continues after sponsor message

SSP is an aging services leader in the community and region and a United Way Safety Net Agency.

For more information, please reach out to Sydney Peckham at speckham@seniorservicesplus.org or call 618-465-3298 ext. 116. Tickets can be purchased online at SSP United Way Fundraisers (seniorservicesplus.org) or in person at the front desk.

About Senior Services Plus

Senior Services Plus is a nearly 50-year-old not-for-profit agency located in Alton, IL and serves 8 counties in southern Illinois through various programs and services. Its mission is to provide opportunities and resources to individuals as they age. Find more information about SSP at www.seniorservicesplus.org.

More like this: