ALTON – Senior Services Plus is excited to announce its third annual gala “Success in Aging” scheduled for Thursday, June 12, 2025, from 5:30–9 p.m. at the Lewis and Clark Community College Commons. This event will honor outstanding organizations making a difference in the community, including Corporate Partner Honorees- Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery and US Foods; Community Partner Honorees- 1st MidAmerica Credit Union and Marillac Mission Fund; Community Hero Honorees- Illinois Department on Aging and Madison County Community Development; and volunteers from Hope Lutheran Church.

As we prepare for this year’s gala, we are reminded of the values that guide our mission. “The way we treat our children in the dawn of their lives and the way we treat our elderly in the twilight of their lives is a measure of the quality of a nation,” said Hubert Humphrey. This sentiment reflects our strong commitment to providing essential support and services to older adults and underscores the importance of coming together as a community to ensure they can live with dignity, independence, and connection. The gala’s proceeds will benefit the 10 essential programs and services that Senior Services Plus provides reaching over tens of thousands of older adults each year at no cost to those receiving them. These services include Meals on Wheels, Information and Assistance, and Congregate Dining, all designed to improve the quality of life for older adults.

The evening will begin with a cocktail hour from 5:30 to 6:00 p.m., followed by a dinner and a presentation of awards to the honorees. In addition, a silent auction will open on Monday, June 9, 2025, and will run until 7:30 p.m. the night of the event. All funds raised through the gala and silent auction will help offset the costs of providing Senior Services Plus programs and services provided at no cost to the older adults receiving them.

Tickets and tables can be purchased online at www.seniorservicesplus.org/gala. Individual tickets are available for $75, and tables of eight can be purchased for $600. The deadline for ticket sales is Friday, May 23. Join us as we honor our partners, raise critical funds, and build awareness to support the vital services we provide to older adults.

Senior Services Plus gratefully acknowledges the generous support of our event sponsors: The Daniel and Henry Co., Quackcom, Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery, Liberty Bank, Professional Hearing Associates, 1st MidAmerica Credit Union, Roberts Motors, US Foods, Argosy Casino, Jersey State Bank, BJC Healthcare Alton Memorial Hospital, Scheffel Boyle CPAs, OSF Healthcare, Inspector Plumber, MJ Kellner, Dayna Stock, Landmark Realty Godfrey, and Revity Credit Union.

For more information, please reach out to Emily Jackson at ejackson@seniorservicesplus.org or call 618-465-3298 ext. 117.

About Senior Services Plus, Inc.

Senior Services Plus, Inc. is a 501(c) not-for-profit organization established to enrich the lives of older adults through programs and services, for everyone aging successfully. Senior Services Plus, Inc. has been providing services for older adults since 1973. Our mission is: To provide opportunities and resources to individuals as they age.

