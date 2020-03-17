Senior Service Plus Delivering Meals to those 60 and Over in Need.
March 17, 2020 10:55 AM March 17, 2020 3:57 PM
ALTON - Senior Service Plus is delivering meals to those 60 and over in need. During this time the health and well being of clients is critical.
If you or anyone you know is in need of food please contact us at 465-3298 x107 to see if you qualify.
