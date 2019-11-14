EDWARDSVILLE - Arrington Farmer, a senior scholar bowl participant, is the November Female Athlete of the Month for Metro East Lutheran High School.

Farmer's coach is Shanna Covarrubias. She has been on the scholar bowl team since her sophomore year. Her favorite part is spending time with her teammates. She said they always make her laugh during matches and practices.

"I’d like to thank my parents have always supported me in all of my activities."

Arrington is the captain and has won a JV award for 2nd place of “Most Answered Questions” in the Hillsboro, IL tournament.

She would like to continue scholarbowl in college, and she's undecided on what college to attend. She hopes to major in civil/structural engineering.

She has been on high honor roll every semester. She also plays softball and is on the trap team at Metro East Lutheran.

