Complete Game Notes

SIUE (5-24, 0-15 OVC) vs.

Eastern Illinois (14-14, 6-9 OVC)

Sat., Feb. 25, 7 p.m.

Vadalabene Center

Edwardsville, Illinois

TV: FOX Sports Midwest (Scott Warmann, Joe Pott)

Radio: 8-7 the Sound (T.J. Weber)

SENIOR NIGHT

The Cougars will recorgnize Burak Eslik, Glen Pierre, Jr., Devin Thornton and Josh White prior to tipoff. They will play their final game in a Cougar uniform Saturday.

OPENING TIP

The Cougars have lost 15 straight games, all OVC games. The losses have come by an average of 10.1 points. Six of the losses have come by seven or fewer points.

SECOND SEASON

SIUE Head Coach Jon Harris is in his second season at the helm. The Edwardsville, Illinois, native is 11-46 as the Cougars' head coach.

LAST TIME

A strong second half wasn't enough for SIUE to earn its first conference win of the year. The Cougars fell 92-84 on the road at Austin Peay Saturday. Austin Peay led by as many as 21 points twice during the first half. The Govs led 54-37 at halftime. SIUE shot 54.5 percent (11-27) from the field in the second half and outscored APSU 47-38. A pair of Jalen Henry foul shots with 7:59 left trimmed the Austin Peay lead to single digits (74-65) for the first time in the second half. Two free throws by Henry again with 2:13 left pulled the Cougars as close as they would get at 81-78.

SERIES STUFF

Eastern Illinois owns an 11-4 edge in the all-time series. SIUE is 3-3 at home in the series. The Panthers won this season's earlier meeting 75-60 Jan. 28 in Charleston, Illinois.

