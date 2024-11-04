EAST ST. LOUIS – East St. Louis dominated Springfield with a decisive 67-0 victory in the first round of the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) Class 6A football playoffs on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, at Clyde C. Jordan Stadium.

The Flyers' senior quarterback Kendrick Lyons, who was instrumental in the team's performance, completed 17 of 22 passes for 230 yards and three touchdowns in Saturday's playoff game. His contributions are expected to be pivotal as East St. Louis progresses through the postseason playoffs.

East St. Louis, now holding a 9-1 overall record, will next host Normal West, which enters the matchup with an 8-2 record following a 20-15 win against Chicago Simeon on the same day.

East St. Louis showcased a potent offense, scoring on all eight of their offensive possessions. The scoring opened with a 15-play drive that culminated in a 16-yard touchdown reception by senior receiver Rupert from quarterback Lyons, giving the Flyers a 6-0 lead with six minutes remaining in the first quarter. Sophomore Reece Shanklin successfully added the extra point.

The Flyers extended their lead to 13-0 when sophomore Ahmad Coleman ran for a 12-yard touchdown with 3:08 left in the first quarter, again converted by Shanklin. Key plays included a 54-yard pass from Lyons to Rupert, which set up the touchdown.

After a defensive stop, senior Christopher Bennett Jr. returned a Springfield punt 45 yards to the 2-yard line, leading to another touchdown by sophomore Amir Tilman. Following a fumble on a Springfield punt attempt, senior Quintin Kirby recovered the ball for East St. Louis at the 9-yard line, allowing Coleman to score again, making it 26-0 with 10:52 left in the second quarter.

The Flyers continued their offensive onslaught with a 38-yard touchdown pass from Lyons to Rupert, extending the score to 32-0. East St. Louis overcame a second-and-41 situation during that drive.

The scoring barrage continued with an 11-yard touchdown pass from Lyons to sophomore Laron Baker Jr. and a 12-yard rushing touchdown by Tilman, resulting in a 46-0 lead at halftime.

In the second half, Shanklin, who also serves as the backup quarterback, threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to junior Armaad Sharp.

Tilman added a 45-yard rushing touchdown, and Coleman capped the scoring with another rushing touchdown, solidifying the Flyers’ commanding victory.

