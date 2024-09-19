EAST ALTON – Jayde Kassler, a senior at East Alton-Wood River High School, is a key to the Oilers' success in the 2024 girls volleyball season at her libero position.

Kassler has been named the Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month for her exceptional performance in volleyball.

Kassler, who has been playing volleyball since seventh grade, expressed gratitude for her parents' unwavering support.

"I would like to thank my parents for always supporting me and allowing me to play club volleyball. Last winter, I played with the club RVA. My parents always pushed me to be better and drove me to far tournaments and invested so much of their own time into me," Kassler said.

Under the guidance of her Oilers girls volleyball coach, Bethany Billingsley, Kassler has achieved significant milestones in her volleyball career. She secured a starting spot on the varsity team as a sophomore and has been awarded Most Digs and Rookie of the Year multiple times.

Additionally, she was named to the all-tournament team during her freshman year at Civic Memorial and again during her junior year at East Alton-Wood River's 9/11 tournament.

Kassler shared that her love for volleyball stems from the camaraderie with her teammates and the exhilaration of making a save as a libero.

"I love that I get to play with my best friends and making a save is one of the best feelings in the world," she said.

In addition to volleyball, Kassler is actively involved in other extracurricular activities. She plays left field for the EAWR softball team and participates in Student Council, Big Sisters, and Spirit Club. Kassler credits high school sports with helping her develop into a hardworking individual and teaching her leadership skills.

Looking ahead, Kassler hopes to continue playing volleyball in college and is interested in majoring in nursing, though she has not yet decided on which college to attend. Her personal goal for the current volleyball season is to reach 1,000 career digs.

Kassler's dedication and achievements have made her a standout athlete at East Alton-Wood River, earning her well-deserved recognition as the Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month.