GLEN CARBON — Father McGivney Catholic High School crowned seniors Kylie Becker and Brock Holzinger as prom queen and king during the school’s prom on Saturday, April 26, 2025.

Becker, the daughter of Brian and Amy Becker of Highland, has been recognized as a respected leader both academically and socially. She is involved in tennis, National Honor Society, Spanish Club, Art Club, and has served as a House leader. The school highlighted her participation in the McGivney Mission Trip to New Orleans as one of her most meaningful experiences, where she helped serve others while building lasting memories. Outside of school, Becker enjoys spending time with family and friends, cooking, and reading. She looks forward to traveling and exploring future opportunities.

Article continues after sponsor message

Holzinger, son of Duane and Ruth Holzinger of Highland, is known for his enthusiasm, leadership, and school spirit. His activities include the Announcement Team, Drama Club, Liturgical Ministry, Math Team, Scholar Bowl — where he served as varsity captain for two years — National Honor Society, Saturday Scholars, Student Ambassadors, Yearbook, Super Smash Brothers Club, and the Mascot Team. He has volunteered with Mosaic Church’s Vacation Bible School and enjoys bowling, music, theater, NASCAR, college football, and spending time with friends.

Among his favorite high school memories are playing Willard in the musical "Footloose," winning Padre Pin’s Homecoming Games, leading the Scholar Bowl team to a regional championship, performing with the Pep Band, and attending prom. Holzinger expressed eagerness to continue making a positive impact in his community.

The prom night at Father McGivney Catholic High School celebrated these two students’ achievements and contributions, marking a memorable event for the senior class.

More like this: