GRANITE CITY - Senior golfer Samuel Wielgus is the September Male Athlete of the Month for Granite City High School.

Wielgus has been playing golf since he was 10 years old.

“I would like to thank my parents and grandparents for supporting me throughout my golfing career," Wielgus said. " I would also like to thank my brother for helping me practice and get better."

Some of Wielgus' accomplishments are placing in several tournaments and scoring in most of the matches.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

“High school has taught me that you have to have your grades up if you want to have the chance to play sports,” Wielgus said.

Jeff Ridenour is Wielgus' Granite City coach.

Wielgus has verbally committed to Lewis and Clark Community College to play golf. He wants to major in computer science.

He also plays hockey for Granite City High School as a forward.

Riverbender.com's Athlete of the Month Program is made possible by the generosity of our sponsors and the cooperation of our area high schools. This is a great accomplishment and one to be very proud of. Please join us in congratulating this young athlete. We at Riverbender.com wish you continued success in your future!

More like this: