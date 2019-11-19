ROXANA - Logan Zeller, a senior football player, is the November Male Athlete of the Month for Roxana High School.

He would like to thank his parents, and he said: "They always have been there for me and have always helped me strive to be the best person that I can be. I’d also like to thank my football team for being there and always making me feel like I can count on them for anything, most importantly the o-line who consisted of Adam Coles, Zach Stickles, Brennan Mykopet, Austin Arview, and Christian Floyd."

Zeller is coached by Wade DeVries. "Some accomplishments that have led to this award is "going to the 4A playoffs and having a winning season to end off my senior year," Zeller said.

Article continues after sponsor message

"I have been playing the sport of football since my school has let us play it, so about eight years of football, the thing that I love most about football is the fact that you can be physical."

Some of his hobbies are hanging out with his friends and lifting.

"This sport has made me into the person that I am today by making me know who’s really there for me."

He wants to continue football in college but he is still deciding on where to go. He hoping to study exercise science but if that doesn’t work out then he is looking into law enforcement.

More like this: