ROXANA - Senior football player Justin Laws was one of the captains for the Roxana High football team this season, with Laws providing leadership and guidance that helped his teammates in many crucial situations and in very tight games during the season.

For his efforts both on and off the field, Laws has been named the Midwest Members Credit Union Male Athlete of the Month.

Laws, who played for head coach Wade DeVries, feels that being named a captain of both the football and wrestling teams, helped lead him to be nominated for this month's honor.

Making team captain of the varsity football team and making captain of the varsity wrestling team, were two of his biggest accomplishments, Laws said. Laws thanked his coaches and family for all of their help and encouragement during his time as a player.

"I'd like to thank my coaches who have helped shape me into the man I am today," Laws said. "I've learned so many different things from them, and it's been a blessing learning from these outstanding coaches. I'd also like to thank my mother and father for shaping me and loving me unconditionally."

Laws has been playing football since grade school and enjoys many of the positive aspects of the sport.

"I've been playing football since fourth grade," Laws said. "I love the team atmosphere that creates a family bond."

The life lessons that are learned in both football in particular and sport, in general, have never been lost upon Laws.

"It created discipline," Laws said. "In every aspect of my life, it has been tied back to football and what it has taught me."

Laws has done well in the classroom as well, earning academic honors at the school despite the school being in remote learning for much of the year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He's also a member of both the Shells' wrestling and track and field teams but doesn't plan on playing football in college, but instead concentrating on both the shot put and discus throw in track.

Laws hopes to attend the University of Memphis to study pre-dental, hoping to go on to dental school and become a dentist. He also enjoys fishing and running a small detailing business in his spare time, and has one piece of advice for people.

"Don't take anything in life for granted!" Laws said.

