ROXANA – David Pluester, a senior running back, and linebacker, has been has been named the September Male Athlete of the Month for the Shells.

Pluester, who plays for second-year head coach Wade DeVries, has been active on both sides of the ball for Roxana. In the Shells’ first three games of the season, he’s carried seven times for 60 yards and two touchdowns, while on defense, he’s made 34 tackles, with 19 assists.

Pluester has played football for eight years and considers the contact of the sport is his favorite part of it. As family is very important to him, he considers his teammates on the Shells as his second family.

Pluester was named first-team All-South Central Conference last season, and has also trained with the school’s track team. He credits his parents and his coaches with having to do the most with his success.

“I would like to thank my football coaches and my parents for always pushing me in the right direction,” Pluester said. “I would also like to thank Michael Ilch and Austin Wilburn for pushing me this off-season in the weight room.”

Off of the gridiron, Pluester enjoys hunting and fishing, and in the classroom, he’s been named Student of the Month twice. He’s also been a catcher for the Shells’ baseball team for two years, and also has run on the track team.

Pluester would like to play football in college, but hasn’t yet decided on where he’ll go to school. He’s interested in majoring in climatology in college.

