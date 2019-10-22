ROXANA – Austin Wilburn, a senior football player has been named the October Male Athlete of the Month for the Roxana Shells.

Wilburn, who plays for second-year head coach Wade DeVries. Wilburn has been playing football for six years and he said the best part is for sure the physicality involved in the game.

“I would like to thank my parents and coaches for pushing me to be the best I can be and for helping guide me in the right direction. I’d also like to thank David Pluester, Michael Ilch, and many other leaders on our team for pushing everyone to do better at practice and in the weight room.”

Off of the gridiron, Wilburn enjoys working, school, or football and hanging out with friends.

"My sophomore year I was a varsity starter and this allowed me to get reps and learn the speed of the game. I got third-team all-conference my junior year as a defensive back and I wanted to push myself to get the first team this year. Determination and leadership have led me to where I am now."

He is undecided about continuing athletics in college. He is not really going out of my way to search for a school just for athletics. Right now he is looking at Lewis and Clark to complete his general's studies. He wants to study dentistry or aeronautical engineering.

Wilburn is in the top 10 percent of his class and should end high school with a 4.0 GPA or above.

Wilburn also runs track for Roxana. He runs the 4x100 4x200 and 4x400.

