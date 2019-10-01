SOUTHWESTERN - Adam Bates, a senior football player, is the September Male Athlete of the Month for Southwestern High School.

Bates is coached by Pat Keith. Bates has played football for 10 years. " I would like to thank my parents for pushing me to succeed," Bates said.

His accomplishments and qualities that have led to this award are a "Strong start to the season on both sides of the ball," he said.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

When asked how football helped develop him as a person today he said: "Helped teach me about responsibility and character."

Bates plans on playing football in college but he is undecided on where. Bates also plays baseball for Southwestern.

One of his classroom accomplishments is he has obtained college credit through Lewis and Clark Community College. Bates likes to hunt in his free time.

Riverbender.com's Athlete of the Month Program is made possible by the generosity of our sponsors and the cooperation of our area high schools. This is a great accomplishment and one to be very proud of. Please join us in congratulating this young athlete. We at Riverbender.com wish you continued success in your future!

More like this: