ALTON - This Saturday could be senior midfielder Dre Davis' last game with the Marquette Catholic High School boy's soccer team. He's heading into the Class 2A Regional Final game against the Triad Knights though confident that it won't be.

"Hopefully, we'll come out strong," he said. "We definitely have the potential."

The Explorers played the Knights back on Oct. 1 and lost by a score of 6-1. Marquette hasn't lost since then, winning six straight. The Explorers now have a record of 17-5.

Dre isn't ready to be done yet.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

"It's my senior year and I got plenty left in the tank."

He helped his team in a 6-1 win over Jersey Wednesday night in the regional semifinals. He had a goal and an assist in that game.

He's the team's second-leading goal scorer with 19, only behind fellow senior and longtime friend Myles Paniagua who's got 34. Dre also has 16 assists this season. Davis is a Tucker's Automotive and Repair Male Athlete of the Month for Marquette Catholic.

Regardless of what happens on Saturday, Dre has still very much enjoyed his senior year and the people around him.

"I like Hoener, he's a great coach. I've been playing with all these guys since I was like seven so it's just fun to see us in our upperclassmen years playing together," he said.

"I've enjoyed every game. It's been great."

More like this: