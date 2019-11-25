PIASA - Derek Watson, a senior cross country runner, is the November male Athlete of the Month for Piasa Southwestern High School.

Watson, who ran this season for head coach Gary Bowker, was the only Southwestern runner to advance to the IHSA Class 1A sectional meet, qualifying with a time of 16:00 in the Shelbyville regional.

Watson, who has been running for five years, thanked both of his parents and coach Bowker for the success he's enjoyed on the Birds' cross country team.

"Coach Bowker has helped me to work hard and achieve goals," Watson said.

Watson's qualifying for the sectional meet is all the more remarkable, as he's been afflicted with cystic fibrosis his entire life.

"I have lived with cystic fibrosis all my life, and this has been a huge achievement,' Watson said.

Watson plans on attending Illinois College in Jacksonville next fall, and plans to major in computer programming.

