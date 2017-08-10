Senior Day at the State Fair
SPRINGFIELD– At this year’s Illinois State Fair, the Illinois Department on Aging (IDoA) will host a variety of activities for older adults, their families and friends on Senior Day, Monday, August 14, from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The event is open to the public and adults age 60 and older receive complimentary admittance into the fair that day. A booth with additional information about IDoA programs and services it provides is also available.
And on Thursday, August 17, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Illinois Building, on the State Fairgrounds, Springfield Supportive Living will be sponsoring and Grandparent and Grandchild Contest.
Registration must be done no later than August 17 at 1:45pm, in the Illinois Building, Dept. on Aging booth.
Pre-register for the contest by calling 217-524-6911 or 800-252-8966.
Cash prizes of $150, $100, and $50 will be awarded to the first, second, and third place respectively.
