ROXANA - Regan Van Wie, a senior dancer, is the October Female Athlete of the Month for Roxana High School.

Van Wie's coach is Courtney Hester. She has been dancing since she was 7 years old and what she likes most about the sport has to be "we are always together and we are one big happy family and I don’t know what I would do without everyone! I also love to dance to express myself."

"I would like to thank my parents and my sister for always supporting through the years. I would also like to thank my dance team coach Courtney who started out as my dance teacher and who has helped mold me into the dancer I am today. I would like to thank my dance teacher Kat Wilson for always being there for me."

She also doses theatre at the high school, which she participated in the fall plays and musicals. She also loves to sing and she is also a member of our school's ensemble.

"Dance has taught me how to be a hard worker, a team player, and a well-rounded athlete," she said.

She wants to continue to dance in college. She is also undecided about where she is attending. She wants to major in Accounting and Education so she can become a teacher.

Another fun fact about her is she has won the rising star award twice through IDTA. She has been selected UDA All-American the past two years.

