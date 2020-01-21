GRANITE CITY - Although many people may not realize it, varsity dance is a sport that takes as much hard work and dedication as any other sport that's offered by the area high schools, and the rewards can be very good.

It certainly has been true for London Kimble, who's Granite City High School's Female Athlete of the Month for January.

Kimble, who's a senior, is a captain of the dance team that's coached by her mom, Melissa Kimble, who was a line captain for the St. Louis Rams cheerleaders during the team's Greatest Show On Turf days in the early 2000s. She's been a member of the Warriors' dance team for the past two years and enjoys the family atmosphere the team has.

"I've been on the dance team for two years, and what I like most about it is the new family I have created with my teammates," Kimble said. "Their hard work and dedication are truly inspiring."

Kimble thanked her parents, Melissa and Darin Kimble, who played for the St. Louis Blues during his NHL career and is currently the Warriors' hockey coach, and her family for their support and for being there for her.

"I would like to thank my mother and coach, Melissa Kimble, for building the team into what it is today," Kimble said. "My father, former NHL enforcer Darin Kimble, for always being there for me. I would also like to thank my grandmother, great uncle and brother for pushing me to succeed."

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

Being a part of the dance team has helped Kimble in school overall. She's a member of Granite's National Honor Society, the Secondary Honors program, the Renaissance Club, a member of Rho Kappa Alpha sorority, and also has been involved in both theater and band. She's also been very involved in musical theater at the school.

"Being a captain of our varsity dance team has helped me grow as a leader during my high school career," Kimble said.

Kimble also plans on being involved in dance through her training in musical theater in college but hasn't yet decided on what school she'll attend. Kimble also hopes to have a double major in sports medicine and musical theater in college.

Kimble also has been a very active student in her time at Granite City High.

"I have been the Rotary Student of the Month, and was the sophomore representative for GCHS to attend the Illinois Leadership Seminar," Kimble said. "I have received the Peer Leadership award and the High Academic Varsity awards for the band. I was awarded Most Outstanding Senior Musician, and made it to the ILMEA all-district chorus."

And Kimble also had the honor of singing the National Anthem on Jan. 7 before the Blues game at Enterprise Center against the San Jose Sharks, a game won by St. Louis 3-2.

Riverbender.com's Athlete of the Month program is made possible by the generosity of our sponsors and the cooperation of our area high schools. This is a great accomplishment, and one to be very proud of. Please join us in congratulating this young athlete. We at Riverbender.com wish you continued success in your future!

More like this: