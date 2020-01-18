ALTON - The members of the Alton High dance team work hard throughout the week for their presentations at halftime of the football and basketball games, and also hope to achieve success at the state level in IHSA-sponsored competitions.

Helping to lead the way for the Redbirds' dance team is senior Chloe Henry, who's been named Alton's Female Athlete of the Month for January 2020.

Henry, whose head coach is Taylor Christensen, returned to the team after taking two years off and has worked hard to get back to where she was before and to help the team in any way she can.

"It has not been easy coming back to dance after two years," Henry said, "but I have worked hard at practice and at home in order to get back the skills and technique I once had. I am dedicated to making sure I am the best I can be for the team."

Henry has been dancing since she was two years old but took off both her sophomore and junior years to concentrate on her schoolwork. Dancing helps her get out of her comfort zone while being able to express herself.

"Dancing helps push me out of my comfort zone, while also providing a way to express myself," Henry said. "That is why it will always hold a special place in my heart."

Henry thanked her family, friends, and coaches for all of their support and for being there for her routines and competitions.

"I'd like to thank my family for being so supportive over the years," Henry said, "as well as my boyfriend and my friends for always being there to cheer me on. I'd also like to thank Taylor Christensen and the girls on the dance team for allowing me to be a part of their family and welcoming me with open arms."

Being involved with dance has taught Henry many valuable lessons, and also how to focus on reaching her goals.

"Dance has taught me a lot about control of the mind and body," Henry said. "It has also pushed me past my limits, showing that if I really focus on my goals, no matter how far away from them I seem, with hard work, I can achieve them. Most importantly, dance has help me understand the importance of confidence. Having confidence has helped me successfully deal with a lot of situations in my life."

Henry is currently carrying a 4.1 GPA, and plans on majoring in marketing at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo., after graduation. She's not yet sure, however, if she'll continue her dance career in college.

