JERSEY - Grace Sharich, a senior cross country runner, is the November Female Athlete of the Month Jersey Community High School.

Sharich's coach is Harold Landon. Sharich has been running cross country for four years.

"I would like to thank my parents for always supporting me. Whenever I needed help or support, my parents were always there to encourage and guide me to success. I would also like to thank my coach Harold Landon. Coach Landon has guided me and helped shape who I am as a person today. Coach Landon has taught me many lessons about being a teammate, an athlete, and a person."

"My leadership and diligent work ethic have led me to this award."

My involvement in sports has developed me into a confident person. I used to be shy and quiet, but my experience on the cross country team has led to be a confident leader and a diligent worker. My involvement in sports has shaped me into a person who will not shy away from adversity.

"I am involved in many sports besides cross country. I hope to continue in one of the sports I play after high school as I choose a college to attend. I play softball, and I am the catcher. I also play basketball, and I am a forward."

