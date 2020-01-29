ROXANA - Kortni Laws is a Roxana senior and a top-notch, competitive cheerleader and girls soccer player for the Shells.

Laws is the January Female Athlete of the Month for Roxana High School. Laws is coached as a cheerleader by Stephanie Palen.

Laws have been cheerleading for seven years and competitively for four years. She said some of my favorite parts of cheerleading are "the indescribable feeling of hitting a routine, knowing that all your hard work has paid off, the inseparable bonds I make with my teammates throughout our very long seasons, and finally representing Roxana High School by supporting my fellow athletes."

"I would like to thank my parents and my sister Kennedy for always being my biggest supporters, they never miss a single competition or game.

"I have been on the varsity cheerleading squad for four years now. My team has qualified for the ICCA state championship all four of those years. We were sectional champions in 2018."

Laws said being a cheerleader and a soccer player have both taught her many things and shaped her into the person she is today.

"Most importantly it has taught me determination and commitment," Laws said. "It has taught me these things through the long hours of practice, multiple games a week, and competition on the weekend, she said of being a cheerleader. Cheerleading is challenging, but, through all of this I have learned to never give up on what I want because I know that the process is worth the results."

Laws plans on attending Lindenwood-St Charles and will concentrate on an Elementary Education degree.

She is ranked 7th out of 118 students in her class with a weighted GPA of 4.245. She has taken every honor and dual credit courses offered at Roxana High School.

Laws is involved in several clubs and organizations within Roxana and she has been the class president for three years.

Riverbender.com's Athlete of the Month program is made possible by the generosity of our sponsors and the cooperation of our area high schools.

