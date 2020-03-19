JERSEY - Mallory Duggan has been an award-winning cheerleader for four years at Jersey Community High School.

Duggan has been named the Jersey Community High School Female Athlete of the Month for March.

Duggan, a senior is coached by Marti Hansen, Natalie Zedolek, Amanda Madson, and Maddy Hansen.

“I would like to thank my parents for always taking me to my gymnastics and dance classes since I was two and a half. Thank you to my siblings who sacrifice their time to attend my competitions, games, and recitals. Thank you to my friends and teammates for always being there for me. And to my coaches, thank you for always pushing me to be my best and never let me settle.”

She several awards including Most Improved Cheerleader 2016-2017, Most Coachable Cheerleader 2018-2019, NCA All-American Cheerleader 2019-2020, a member of the ICCA 10th Place State Champion team, a member of the 8th Place Regional Champion team, 4-year varsity member, Co-Captain 2019-2020, Top Female Lifter of Panther Power Meet.

“Cheerleading is the most challenging sport I have ever been involved in and for that reason, I love it so much. Cheerleading pushes a person in a way they’ve never expected, yet it is so much fun. The bond you have with your teammates is so special. The feeling of succeeding in a competition is incredible. I love everything about it.”

Outside of cheerleading, She dances at Danceworks throughout the week. She is a gymnastics coach and also a babysitter. She plans on helping coach Junior Panthers cheerleading this coming year.

“Through cheerleading, I have learned how to be confident, hardworking, and dedicated. Also to be fifteen minutes early because if you are on time, you are late.”

She is undecided if she will cheer in college and she will study Elementary Education.

She was inducted into the National Honors Society during her junior year. She was Student of the Month in January and February, along with multiple Focus Students of the Week awards. She has also made honor roll all four years.

She is also involved in powerlifting coached by Ryan Lott. She played varsity soccer for two years and ran track her junior year as well.

Riverbender.com's Athlete of the Month program is made possible by the generosity of our sponsors, and the cooperation of our area high schools.

