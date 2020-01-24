WOOD RIVER - Madisyn Tayler Tucker, an East Alton-Wood River High School senior cheerleader, has been a key member of the squad the past four years.

Tucker is the January Female Athlete of the Month for East Alton-Wood River High School.

"My mom and dad have always been extremely supportive of me and have pushed me to succeed," Tucker said.

Tucker is coached by Alison Beachum. One of Tucker's biggest accomplishments was making varsity as a cheerleader her freshman year. She said her coach and parents pushed her to work hard to have the success she has had as a cheerleader.

Article continues after sponsor message

Tucker said she has enjoyed her participation as a cheerleader for all four years.

"I love the bond that I have with my coach and my team," she said. "We spend almost every day together.

"Being on the cheer team, I have been able to make friends from all years of high school. Coming in as a freshman I was extremely shy and I feel that by being on the cheer team I have become a much more outgoing person and have made many lifelong friends because of cheer. I feel the high school has also helped to mature me as I am encouraged to work with other students every day."

She plans on attending Lindenwood University and will participate on the cheer team. She wants to major in something in the medical field.

Tucker is in the National Honor Society and in honors classes throughout high school.

Riverbender.com's Athlete of the Month Program is made possible by the generosity of our sponsors and the cooperation of our area high schools. This is a great accomplishment and one to be very proud of. Please join us in congratulating this young athlete. We at Riverbender.com wish you continued success in your future!

More like this: