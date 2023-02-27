WOOD RIVER - East Alton Wood River High School senior Bella Davis has enjoyed her time as a cheerleader for the Oilers.

Ever since she started doing cheer when she was just six years old, she said that she loves how it's more than just a team, but more like a second family.

Bella is a Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month for the Oilers.

She said that sports have taught her discipline, responsibility, dedication, and accountability. She added that they also helped her learn how to work outside her own social group and build new relationships.

Bella is also an outfielder on the school's softball team.

Post-graduation Bella plans to attend St. Louis University where she plans to study in cardiothoracic.

