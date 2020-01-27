JERSEYVILLE - Jeremy Vanost is an all-around student-athlete at Jersey Community High School.

Vanost, a senior bowler, is the January Male Athlete of the Month for Jersey Community High School.

Vanost's bowling coach is Chris Skinner. He averaged a 208 score this season.

He said another of his biggest accomplishments was winning the Jersey Challenge Tournament shooting 1358. He has been bowling for 10 years.

"I enjoy the mental aspect of it, having to understand oil patterns, ball reaction, and what to do when the oil starts to break down," Vanost said. "I would like to thank my family, especially my parents for teaching me what I need to know about bowling.

"My high school career in sports has taught me how to work as a team, given me a better work ethic in school and at work, and taught me that losing is a learning experience."

He would like to continue to bowl in college, which he wants to do at Drury University. Vanost wants to major in architecture.

He is involved in NHS (National Honor Society) and he plays baseball for the Jersey Panthers.

