ALTON - Senior Jonathan Bolling is one of the hardest workers on the boy's basketball team at Alton High School, and also provides the Redbirds with leadership on and off the court.

For that, Bolling has been named the Redbirds' male Athlete of the Month for January 2020.

Bolling, who plays for head coach Dana Morgan, has averaged one point and 1.2 rebounds per game, according to statistics from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, to go with two assists, three steals, and two blocked shots. His leadership on the team is invaluable.

"I'm a good leader on the court and off," Bolling said, "Including the classroom."

Bolling thanked his family for their support and helping him become a good player for the Redbirds, and also a better person.

"I would like to thank my dad and my brother," Bolling said. "They pushed me to be a better player, and my mom and sister make me a better person."

Bolling has learned many valuable lessons from playing basketball from a young age.

"I've been playing since I was 11," Bolling said. "It teaches me teamwork and selflessness within the team."

Playing for the Redbirds has also helped Bolling overcome many challenges, and also enjoys working out at the gym and watching sports on television. Although he hasn't yet decided on a college, Bolling would like to continue to play basketball and plans on majoring in sports management. He also received a scholar-athlete award for having the team's highest GPA, and although he hasn't played other sports, he's considering trying out for the boy's volleyball team this spring. Bolling also enjoys watching both movies and shows on Netflix.

