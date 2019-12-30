GRANITE CITY - Jahkeis Tippett, a senior basketball player, has been a sparkplug on offense for Granite City's boys' basketball team this season.

Tippett is the male Athlete of the Month for Granite City High School.

Tippett, who plays for head coach Gerard Moore, is one of the leading scorers for the Warriors, averaging 13.3 points-per-game in statistics through Dec. 19. He's shooting 58.1 percent from the floor and 77.8 percent from the free-throw line, and also averages 3.7 rebounds per game, with 15 assists and 19 steals to his credit in helping Granite to a 5-2 start.

His best game scoring so far was 21 points in a loss at O'Fallon Dec.3, and in the season-opening Stove Top Stuffing Classic during Thanksgiving week, Tippett scored 48 points in four games, including 15 against Civic Memorial in the final game, along with having 17 rebounds, 11 assists and 13 steals as the Warriors won all four of their games to win the tournament.

Tippett will be one of the players to watch on the Warriors the remainder of the season.

