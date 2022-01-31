COLLINSVILLE - Senior basketball player Ihzel Brown, a 6-1, 224-pounder, is one of the leaders for the Alton High team, and although the Redbirds have yet to win a game this year, Brown is one of the team's most important players and sets an example for the younger players on the team to follow. Brown was also a member of the Redbirds football team, so he is a key Alton athlete in the 2021-2022 school year.

In two games played in the consolation bracket of the Prairie Farms Collinsville Holiday Classic Brown combined for 12 points a key in the Redbirds' first win. The Redbirds are now 4-17 overall but have continued to show improvement under coach Eric McCrary.

For his efforts both on and off the court, Brown has been selected as the school's Auto Butler male Athlete of the Month.

Brown sees himself as the team's leader, making sure the young players are doing what they're supposed to be doing and lending a helping hand in practice.

"I am a leader," Brown said of what his key role is for the Redbirds. "The fact that I push everybody; they push me, too. But I make sure everybody's on time and directing at practice, and if they don't know the plays, I pace them."

As far as goals for himself and the Redbirds, Brown is keeping it simple and easy.

"Through the rest of the season, I think we're going to get some Ws and keep on pushing through," he said. "We're going to roll and keep on getting them."

