GRANITE CITY - Erica Hurst, a senior center for the Granite City High School girls basketball team, was one of the mainstays for the Warriors during their 6-21 season.

Hurst was among the team leaders statistically, scoring 5.9 points-per-game, shooting 41 percent overall, also averaging 6.5 rebounds-per-game with 15 steals during the season.

For those reasons, Hurst has been named the Riverbender.com Female Athlete of the Month for the Warriors for March, 2020.

Hurst, who played for head coach Whitney Sykes-Rogers, contributed to the Warriors' attack underneath, scoring a season-high 14 points and had six rebounds against St. Louis Notre Dame Catholic in a 44-40 loss during the Duchesne Catholic Holiday tournament in St. Charles, Mo. on Dec. 27. The next day, against McCluer High of Ferguson, Mo., she scored 13 points and had five rebounds as the Warriors defeated the Comets 52-50.

Hurst's best rebounding game came against Gateway Legacy Christian on Feb. 12, collecting 12 boards against the Lions, and had 10 rebounds in a game against Columbia Jan. 20. Hurst had nine rebounds in a game twice during the season, on Dec. 12 against Alton, and on Feb. 6 against Collinsville.

Hurst also reached double figures in scoring three other times during the season, putting in 12 points against East Alton-Wood River on Dec. 9, and 11 points against Belleville East Feb. 13, and 10 points against Madison Nov. 27.

