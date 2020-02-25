ALTON - Senior Emma Nicholson had a very successful girls' basketball season, battling back from knee surgery to be an important part of the successful Explorers' overall year, which ended last week with a 24-7 record.

Nicholson averaged 3.1 points and 1.1 rebounds-per-game and became one of Marquette's leaders.

And it has resulted in Nicholson being named the Riverbender.com Female Athlete of the Month for the Explorers for February 2020.

Nicholson, who played for head coach Lee Green, was a four-year player for Marquette and stepped up to play at the halfway point of the season after her knee surgery.

"I have been on varsity for four years," Nicholson said. "I feel as I have been a good role player throughout these years. I have always bought into what coach Green has said. I feel like as I came back to play this year to play, I have stepped up and really fallen into my role as a leader."

Nicholson thanked the Marquette coaching staff for their help and encouragement, especially when she came back to play.

"I would like to thank my coaches," Nicholson said. "They have always been supportive and wanting to make me the best player I can possibly be. They were especially supportive when I told them I wasn't coming out for basketball. They still wanted me to be a part of the team and gave me a job keeping stats. They were even more supportive when I told them I wanted to come back and play halfway through the season."

Nicholson has played basketball for much of her life and enjoys the game very much.

"I have been playing basketball since I was about five," Nicholson said. "I have always enjoyed the game of basketball. The pace it is played at and how much fun you can have while playing it. The coaches and teammates I have had growing up really made it easy to fall in love with the sport."

Nicholson has learned much from being in sports in general, and basketball in particular, and likens her coaches and teammates as a family.

"My coaches and teammates are very supportive; we are like a family," Nicholson said. "The coaches are there for more than just basketball. They are there to develop me and my teammates into young adults and get us ready for the next stage of life."

Nicholson is also a second baseman on the Explorers' softball team, and also plays select softball. She'll be going to Illinois College in Jacksonville next year to play softball, and looks to major in physical therapy. Nicholson was also very complimentary of her coaches as well.

"I don't think I could have asked for better coaches these last four years," Nicholson said.

