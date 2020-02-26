ALTON - Brett Terry has had a very successful basketball season for Marquette Catholic High School, helping to lead the Explorers with 24 points in wins over both Jersey and West Hancock, and a 22-point effort in another win over Belleville Althoff Catholic in helping Marquette to a 19-6 record going into the final week of the regular season.

And it's resulted in Terry being named the Riverbender.com Male Athlete of the Month for the Explorers for February 2020.

Terry, who plays for head coach Steve Medford, has played basketball for most of his life and has enjoyed the friendships he has made during his journey. It's taught him one very important lesson as a player.

"The drive to succeed," Terry said is what he has learned most from basketball.

Terry thanked many people for helping him along the way as a basketball player.

"My mom, brother, coach, and teammates," Terry said in thanking them.

Terry also plays soccer and football, and also runs track for the Explorers. It's all helped him in both team building and friendships as well. He's also a Missouri State Scholar, a member of the schools National Honor Society and Student Council, along with the BCA, engineering and physics teams.

Terry plans on attending the University of Missouri, majoring in business, but doesn't plan on playing for the Tigers in any sport at this time.

Riverbender.com's Athlete of the Month program is made possible by the generosity of our sponsors and the cooperation of our area high schools.

